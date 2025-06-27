11th Admission Merit List - Maharashtra FYJC 2025 First Allotment Release Date Revised!

Summary The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has officially revised the schedule for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 admissions 2025. Originally slated for June 26, the release of the allotment list was deferred after a corrigendum was issued by the state government.

The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has officially revised the schedule for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 admissions 2025. As per the updated timeline, the much-anticipated first allotment list for Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2025 will now be published on June 30 via the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Originally slated for June 26, the release of the allotment list was deferred after a corrigendum was issued by the state government. The revision became necessary to accommodate changes in minority community schools’ and colleges’ admission capacities as directed by the court. This year marks the first-ever statewide implementation of an online admission process for Class 11 across Maharashtra.

According to official records, over 12.7 lakh students have applied for FYJC admissions based on the general merit list. In a recent policy update, the government modified rules for 50% minority seat reservations, allowing minority colleges to voluntarily surrender unfilled reserved seats after the first round, a flexibility that was previously only permitted post three rounds of admissions. Additionally, the in-house quota has been expanded to include schools operated by the same educational trusts within a particular district.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the revised admission schedule, the merit list will be announced on June 30, with the admission confirmation process running from July 1 to July 7. The list of vacant seats for Round 2 will be displayed on July 9, giving students another opportunity to secure seats in their preferred junior colleges.

The department has advised all students and guardians to stay updated via the official admission portal and to strictly follow the revised timelines for a smooth admission process.