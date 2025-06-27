Maharashtra Schools

11th Admission Merit List - Maharashtra FYJC 2025 First Allotment Release Date Revised!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jun 2025
11:28 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has officially revised the schedule for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 admissions 2025.
Originally slated for June 26, the release of the allotment list was deferred after a corrigendum was issued by the state government.

The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has officially revised the schedule for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 admissions 2025. As per the updated timeline, the much-anticipated first allotment list for Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2025 will now be published on June 30 via the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in.

MAH 5-Year LLB CAP 2025 Counselling: Registration Begins for Round 1; Check Full Schedule
MAH 5-Year LLB CAP 2025 Counselling: Registration Begins for Round 1; Check Full Schedule

Originally slated for June 26, the release of the allotment list was deferred after a corrigendum was issued by the state government. The revision became necessary to accommodate changes in minority community schools’ and colleges’ admission capacities as directed by the court. This year marks the first-ever statewide implementation of an online admission process for Class 11 across Maharashtra.

SSC MTS Notification 2025 Out for 1075 Posts - Registration, Exam and Full Vacancy Details
SSC MTS Notification 2025 Out for 1075 Posts - Registration, Exam and Full Vacancy Details

According to official records, over 12.7 lakh students have applied for FYJC admissions based on the general merit list. In a recent policy update, the government modified rules for 50% minority seat reservations, allowing minority colleges to voluntarily surrender unfilled reserved seats after the first round, a flexibility that was previously only permitted post three rounds of admissions. Additionally, the in-house quota has been expanded to include schools operated by the same educational trusts within a particular district.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the revised admission schedule, the merit list will be announced on June 30, with the admission confirmation process running from July 1 to July 7. The list of vacant seats for Round 2 will be displayed on July 9, giving students another opportunity to secure seats in their preferred junior colleges.

The department has advised all students and guardians to stay updated via the official admission portal and to strictly follow the revised timelines for a smooth admission process.

Last updated on 27 Jun 2025
11:29 AM
Maharashtra Schools Admissions
Similar stories
SSC MTS

SSC MTS Notification 2025 Out for 1075 Posts - Registration, Exam and Full Vacancy De. . .

MAH CAP Counselling

MAH 5-Year LLB CAP 2025 Counselling: Registration Begins for Round 1; Check Full Sche. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Dates Announced - Board Issues Guidelines for Class X, X. . .

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025 and Scorecard Out at ssc.gov.in - Direct Download Li. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC MTS

SSC MTS Notification 2025 Out for 1075 Posts - Registration, Exam and Full Vacancy De. . .

MAH CAP Counselling

MAH 5-Year LLB CAP 2025 Counselling: Registration Begins for Round 1; Check Full Sche. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Dates Announced - Board Issues Guidelines for Class X, X. . .

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025 and Scorecard Out at ssc.gov.in - Direct Download Li. . .

Representational image
Education

Delay worry over CBSE 2nd test

Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET Counselling 2025: Workshop for UGCET Qualified Candidates; Read Important Notice

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality