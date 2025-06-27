MAH 5-Year LLB CAP 2025 Counselling: Registration Begins for Round 1; Check Full Schedule

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has officially commenced the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2025 for admission to the 5-year integrated LLB programme across the state. The counselling process is open to both Maharashtra state and other state candidates who have qualified in the MAH LLB CET 2025.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has officially commenced the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2025 for admission to the 5-year integrated LLB programme across the state. The online application window for MAH 5-Year LLB CAP 2025 opened on June 26, 2025, and will remain active until July 10, 2025, on the official portal — llb5cap25.mahacet.org.

This year, a total of 35,074 candidates registered for the MAH 5-Year LLB CET 2025, out of which 27,372 appeared for the examination. Notably, four candidates from Patna secured a perfect 100 percentile, marking an impressive achievement in this state-level law entrance exam.

The counselling process is open to both Maharashtra state and other state candidates who have qualified in the MAH LLB CET 2025. Through this admission cycle, students will be offered seats in 118 government-approved law colleges across Maharashtra.

Before starting the CAP registration, candidates are advised to keep essential documents ready, including the MAH CET 2025 application form, scorecard, domicile certificate, birth certificate, SSC and HSC mark sheets, and, if applicable, a conversion certificate for marks from CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, or IB boards. Candidates appearing in compartment exams must upload their marksheets for all attempts in a single PDF file.

Applicants aiming to change their category from reserved to open will have to pay a fee of ₹200, while NRI and foreign national candidates are required to pay ₹5,000 for application submission. Those retaining their category status can proceed directly to application confirmation without additional payment.

To register for the MAH 5-Year LLB CAP 2025, candidates must visit the official counselling website, complete their personal and academic details, upload required documents, and pay the necessary fee online. The CET Cell has urged candidates to carefully review all details before final submission to avoid discrepancies during seat allotment.