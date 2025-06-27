SSC MTS

SSC MTS Notification 2025 Out for 1075 Posts - Registration, Exam and Full Vacancy Details

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the much-anticipated notification for the SSC MTS (Non-Technical Staff) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Recruitment 2025.
Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications online through the official portal until July 24, 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the much-anticipated notification for the SSC MTS (Non-Technical Staff) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Recruitment 2025. The announcement was published on the Commission’s website, ssc.gov.in, detailing 1,075 vacancies for Havaldar posts under this recruitment cycle. The number of vacancies for MTS positions will be announced at a later stage.

Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications online through the official portal until July 24, 2025. The SSC has also scheduled an application correction window from July 29 to July 31, 2025, offering applicants an opportunity to rectify any errors in their submitted forms.

The official SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 notification PDF outlines all the key information, including eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, important dates, and recruitment rules. According to the notification, the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 Paper 1 exam will be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025, conducted as a Computer-Based Examination (CBE). For Havaldar posts, this will be followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) administered by the designated authority.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar exam is conducted annually to fill essential support positions across various central government departments, ministries, and offices. This recruitment drive offers a promising opportunity for candidates seeking stable government jobs under the central government framework.

Candidates eager to apply are advised to carefully review the official notification to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements and are fully informed about the application process and examination structure.

Read the full detailed notice here.

SSC MTS Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 Recruitment Registration
