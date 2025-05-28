JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released - Registration Starts June 3 at josaa.nic.in

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the official counselling schedule for 2025. As per the notification, registration and choice filling for admissions will commence on June 3, 2025, via the official portal — josaa.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the official counselling schedule for 2025. As per the notification, registration and choice filling for admissions to premier engineering institutes across India will commence on June 3, 2025, via the official portal — josaa.nic.in.

Eligibility

Only candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2025 or JEE Advanced 2025 will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process.

The Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2A (BArch)/2B (BPlan) results were declared on April 18 and May 23, respectively. However, the Advanced result is yet to be announced and will be released on June 2, as per the official schedule.

Key Dates

JoSAA registration & choice filling: June 3 to June 12, 2025

First seat allocation result: June 14, 2025

Second seat allocation result: June 21, 2025

Third seat allocation result: June 28, 2025

Fourth seat allocation result: July 4, 2025

Fifth seat allocation result: July 10, 2025

Final seat allocation result (for IITs): July 16, 2025

Additionally, candidates qualifying the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill AAT-specific choices starting June 8, 2025.

The JoSAA counselling 2025 will be conducted over five rounds, with a special sixth round exclusively for IITs. An extra round will follow for the NIT+ system after the main JoSAA rounds conclude.

Through this centralised counselling process, seats will be allocated for BTech and other undergraduate programmes in top engineering institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official JoSAA website for further updates and important announcements.