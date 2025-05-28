JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released - Registration Starts June 3 at josaa.nic.in

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2025
16:03 PM

File Image

Summary
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the official counselling schedule for 2025. As per the notification, registration and choice filling for admissions to premier engineering institutes across India will commence on June 3, 2025, via the official portal — josaa.nic.in.

Eligibility

Only candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2025 or JEE Advanced 2025 will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process.

The Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2A (BArch)/2B (BPlan) results were declared on April 18 and May 23, respectively. However, the Advanced result is yet to be announced and will be released on June 2, as per the official schedule.

Key Dates

  • JoSAA registration & choice filling: June 3 to June 12, 2025
  • First seat allocation result: June 14, 2025
  • Second seat allocation result: June 21, 2025
  • Third seat allocation result: June 28, 2025
  • Fourth seat allocation result: July 4, 2025
  • Fifth seat allocation result: July 10, 2025
  • Final seat allocation result (for IITs): July 16, 2025

Additionally, candidates qualifying the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill AAT-specific choices starting June 8, 2025.

The JoSAA counselling 2025 will be conducted over five rounds, with a special sixth round exclusively for IITs. An extra round will follow for the NIT+ system after the main JoSAA rounds conclude.

Through this centralised counselling process, seats will be allocated for BTech and other undergraduate programmes in top engineering institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official JoSAA website for further updates and important announcements.

Last updated on 28 May 2025
16:03 PM
JoSAA Counseling 2025 JoSAA Joint Seat Allocation Authority JEE 2025 joint entrance examination (JEE)
