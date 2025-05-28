DNB Post Diploma 2025 Counselling - Round 2 Schedule Out, Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the schedule for the second round of centralised, merit-based counselling for DNB (Post Diploma) 2025 admissions. Eligible candidates can participate in the choice filling process from May 29, 2025.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the schedule for the second round of centralised, merit-based counselling for DNB (Post Diploma) 2025 admissions. Eligible candidates can participate in the choice filling process from May 29 to June 1, 2025 (up to 5 PM). They must note that no new registration is required for the said round.

The allotment process for Round 2 will be carried out on June 2, with the counselling results set to be declared on June 5, 2025. Aspirants can access the counselling portal at counseling.nbe.edu.in to fill in their preferred choices.

As per the official notice, the decision to conduct any further counselling rounds will depend on the number of seats remaining after the completion of Round 2. “Any further round(s) of this Counseling shall be conducted depending on the number of seats remaining vacant after the completion of 2nd round of Counseling. The decision to conduct any further round is purely discretionary, and the decision of the NBEMS in this regard shall be final and binding,” the board clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating candidates are advised to stay updated through the official websites for timely information regarding allotment and admission formalities.