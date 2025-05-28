DNB PDCET 2025

DNB Post Diploma 2025 Counselling - Round 2 Schedule Out, Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2025
13:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the schedule for the second round of centralised, merit-based counselling for DNB (Post Diploma) 2025 admissions.
Eligible candidates can participate in the choice filling process from May 29, 2025.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the schedule for the second round of centralised, merit-based counselling for DNB (Post Diploma) 2025 admissions. Eligible candidates can participate in the choice filling process from May 29 to June 1, 2025 (up to 5 PM). They must note that no new registration is required for the said round.

The allotment process for Round 2 will be carried out on June 2, with the counselling results set to be declared on June 5, 2025. Aspirants can access the counselling portal at counseling.nbe.edu.in to fill in their preferred choices.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key Released on comedk.org - Submit Objections by May 30
COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key Released on comedk.org - Submit Objections by May 30
UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Merit List and Mains Exam Updates
UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Merit List and Mains Exam Updates

As per the official notice, the decision to conduct any further counselling rounds will depend on the number of seats remaining after the completion of Round 2. “Any further round(s) of this Counseling shall be conducted depending on the number of seats remaining vacant after the completion of 2nd round of Counseling. The decision to conduct any further round is purely discretionary, and the decision of the NBEMS in this regard shall be final and binding,” the board clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating candidates are advised to stay updated through the official websites for timely information regarding allotment and admission formalities.

Last updated on 28 May 2025
13:01 PM
DNB PDCET 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) DNB Counselling
Similar stories
HSSC 2025

HSSC Begins Haryana CET 2025 Recruitment fro Group C at hssc.gov.in- Apply till June . . .

TBJEE

Check List of Toppers for TJEE 2025 Results- Download Scorecard at tbjee.nic.in

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key Released on comedk.org - Submit Objections by May 30

UPPSC

UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Merit List and Mains Exam Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
HSSC 2025

HSSC Begins Haryana CET 2025 Recruitment fro Group C at hssc.gov.in- Apply till June . . .

ABBS School of Management

This institution is shaping future leaders through innovation and industry-driven lea. . .

TBJEE

Check List of Toppers for TJEE 2025 Results- Download Scorecard at tbjee.nic.in

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key Released on comedk.org - Submit Objections by May 30

UPPSC

UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Merit List and Mains Exam Updates

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Revised Exam Dates Out Now - Download Link and Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality