18th Global Citizen Scholarship Announced - India Shines Bright with 8 Students in the List!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 11 Jul 2025
10:29 AM

File Image

Summary
Eight school students from India have bagged the Global Citizen Scholarship worth Rs 1 crore, which will enable them to pursue their Class 11 and 12 studies in Singapore.
The scholarship covers 100 per cent of tuition fees, boarding, and living expenses for the crucial senior secondary education years.

Eight school students from India and two from the Middle East have bagged the Global Citizen Scholarship worth Rs 1 crore, which will enable them to pursue their Class 11 and 12 studies in Singapore, officials said on Friday.

The scholarship covers 100 per cent of tuition fees, boarding, and living expenses for the crucial senior secondary education years, enabling scholars to thrive at GIIS SMART Campus, Singapore. The students also receive a generous stipend.

The total investment amounts to Rs 1 crore per student for two years.

"The Global Citizen Scholarship goes beyond financial support; it empowers dreams. We are investing in future leaders — students with vision, drive, and a commitment to not only excel in their careers but also make meaningful contributions to society. We take pride in supporting young minds who dare to think globally and act purposefully," said Pramod Tripathi, Director, Academic, Global Schools Group.

To celebrate talent, Global Indian International School (GIIS) hosted a felicitation ceremony here to celebrate the latest cohort of Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) recipients. This marked the 18th edition of the prestigious GCS programme. This year's cohort includes 10 exceptional students — eight from India and two from the Middle East — recognised for their outstanding academic accomplishments, leadership abilities, and dedication to excellence.

Established in 2008, the scholarship contest includes a rigorous multi-phase evaluation process that assesses not only academic performance but also leadership potential, community engagement, problem-solving skills, and a dedication to driving positive change.

One of the recipients, Nishtha Nirmita Mahanta from Moran Town in Assam, reflecting on the impact of the scholarship, shared, "This opportunity has transformed my life trajectory. It's more than studying at a prestigious institution; it's about being part of a global community that encourages us to dream big, aim high, and serve well."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 11 Jul 2025
10:31 AM
