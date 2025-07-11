NEST 2025 Result Out at nestexam.in - Check Institute Wise Merit List & Qualifying Scores

Summary NISER Bhubaneswar and UM DAE CEBS Mumbai have officially declared the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their NEST 2025 scorecards from the official website — nestexam.in.

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) have officially declared the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their NEST 2025 scorecards from the official website — nestexam.in — by logging in with their application number or login ID and password.

The NEST 2025 scorecard contains essential details, including the candidate's name, roll number, category, photograph, total marks, section-wise scores, percentile, rank, category rank, and the number of candidates who appeared and qualified. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on their scorecard.

The merit list for admissions to the five-year integrated MSc programmes in Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences at NISER Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) have bee prepared by the respective institutes in accordance with the official guidelines set by the NEST committee.

The NEST 2025 examination was conducted in a single session and comprised four subjects — Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, each carrying 60 marks. Interestingly, for preparing the final merit list, the best three section scores out of four are considered, making the maximum effective score 180 marks.

To be eligible for the merit list, candidates must secure both the Section-wise Minimum Admissible Score (SMAS) and the Minimum Admissible Percentile (MAP). While SMAS is calculated as 20% of the average of the top 100 scores in each section, the MAP cut-off is 95 percentile for the Gen/EWS/JK category, 90 for OBC, and 75 for SC/ST/PwD candidates. Only candidates meeting both criteria will be allotted a merit rank.

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and visit the official portal daily for further admission-related updates.

