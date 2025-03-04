SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Likely Soon: How to Download Admit Card

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates preliminary examination will be able to access their results on the official website, sbi.co.in, as well as on sbi.co.in/web/careers.

While the bank has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the result declaration, the official notification states that the main examination is scheduled for March or April 2025. The prelims results will be released ahead of the main exam.

How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on the 'Careers' link on the homepage.

3. Navigate to the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.

4. Enter the required login credentials and submit. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save a copy of the result.

6. Print a hard copy for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 Key Details

The preliminary examination took place on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The exam carried a total of 100 marks and had a duration of one hour. It comprised three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. A negative marking of 0.25 marks was applied for each incorrect response.

SBI Clerk 2025 Recruitment Steps

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The bank will shortlist an adequate number of candidates from each category, approximately ten times the number of vacancies, based on their aggregate marks in the prelims.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across various branches.