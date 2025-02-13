RSMSSB CET Graduation Level 2024 Result Out - Download Link & Merit List

Summary The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results, which have been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of those who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. Shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the crucial document verification round.

The RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Exam 2024 was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2024, to determine eligible candidates for various government posts, including Ziledar, Patwari, Junior Accountant, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, and more.

How to Check the RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Result 2024

Candidates can access their results by visiting the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, they should navigate to the “Result” section and click on the “Common Eligibility Test (CET) (Graduation Level) 2024 – List of Qualified Candidates” link. The result PDF will be displayed, and candidates can search for their roll numbers to confirm their qualification status. Those who find their roll numbers in the list have successfully cleared the written exam and must now prepare for the document verification process.

With the results now declared, shortlisted candidates must complete the verification process as the final step in securing their desired positions. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official RSMSSB website for further updates and instructions regarding the next phase of the selection procedure.

Find the direct result pdf link here.