RSMSSB

RSMSSB CET Graduation Level 2024 Result Out - Download Link & Merit List

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
11:04 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Result 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results, which have been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of those who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. Shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the crucial document verification round.

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Direct Link &amp; Updated Schedule
WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Direct Link &amp; Updated Schedule

The RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Exam 2024 was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2024, to determine eligible candidates for various government posts, including Ziledar, Patwari, Junior Accountant, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, and more.

How to Check the RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Result 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can access their results by visiting the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, they should navigate to the “Result” section and click on the “Common Eligibility Test (CET) (Graduation Level) 2024 – List of Qualified Candidates” link. The result PDF will be displayed, and candidates can search for their roll numbers to confirm their qualification status. Those who find their roll numbers in the list have successfully cleared the written exam and must now prepare for the document verification process.

JEE Main 2025 Result - Session 1 Top Scorers, Merit List and Paper 2 Update!
JEE Main 2025 Result - Session 1 Top Scorers, Merit List and Paper 2 Update!

With the results now declared, shortlisted candidates must complete the verification process as the final step in securing their desired positions. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official RSMSSB website for further updates and instructions regarding the next phase of the selection procedure.

Find the direct result pdf link here.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
11:05 AM
RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Result
Similar stories
Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Results to be declared soon on official website - Check important dates, Deta. . .

National Testing Agency

NTA Expected to Release UGC NET Result 2024 Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Read Recent Upd. . .

Representative Image
JIPMAT 2025

NTA begins JIPMAT 2025 Registration - Know application details, important dates

India Post

India Post GDS 2025 Announced – Apply for 21,413 Jobs: How to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representational image
Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

New pass criteria, two streams of English and math: Changes in ISC system from 2027

Representational image
ICSE Exam 2025

Board exams are here, know the rules governing tests

Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Results to be declared soon on official website - Check important dates, Deta. . .

National Testing Agency

NTA Expected to Release UGC NET Result 2024 Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Read Recent Upd. . .

Representative Image
ICSE 2025

ICSE Bengali Preparation Tips 2025: Check Last Moment Expert Tips For Students

Representative Image
JIPMAT 2025

NTA begins JIPMAT 2025 Registration - Know application details, important dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality