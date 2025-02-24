RRB Exam

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date, Download Steps and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2025
18:25 PM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will start issuing admit cards for the RPF Constable (CEN RPF 02/2024) recruitment exam this week.
According to the official notification, the RRB RPF Constable admit card download link will be activated four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation slip.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will start issuing admit cards for the RPF Constable (CEN RPF 02/2024) recruitment exam this week. According to the official notification, the RRB RPF Constable admit card download link will be activated four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation slip. With the examination set to begin on March 2, 2025, candidates can expect the hall tickets to be available shortly.

How to Download RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025

  1. Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in or the respective RRB regional official website.
  2. Click on the link for RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 (once activated).
  3. Enter the candidate’s registration number and password/date of birth.
  4. Click on Submit to view the admit card.
  5. Download and print a copy for future reference.
Candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card or an e-verified Aadhaar printout for biometric verification at the exam centre.

RPSC RAS 2024 Final Answer Key, Prelims Marks Out: Steps to Download
RRB RPF Constable Exam Schedule 2025 and Exam Pattern

The RPF Constable 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2025. It will be a computer-based test (CBT) lasting 90 minutes, featuring 120 multiple choice questions. Each correct response carries one mark, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

APPSC Group 2 Main Provisional Answer Key Out, Objections Open Feb 25
RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Passing Criteria

To qualify for the next stage, candidates must secure at least:

  • 35% marks for Unreserved, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories
  • 30% marks for SC and ST categories

Candidates who clear the CBT will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) stages.

The RRB RPF Constable recruitment drive 2025 aims to fill 4,208 vacancies across various regions.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2025
18:26 PM
RRB Exam Indian Railways
