DU UG CSAS 3rd Round 2025 Allotment Results Declared; Mid-Entry to Open from August 8

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 3rd round upgrade allotment results for undergraduate admissions 2025. Students who applied for UG courses at DU can now check and download their upgraded allotment status through the official admission portal — ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Following the announcement of the DU UG 3rd round allotment results, respective colleges will complete the online verification and approval process by August 6 (5 PM). Shortlisted candidates are required to pay the admission fee to confirm their allotted seat by August 7, failing which the seat may be forfeited.

The DU CSAS 3rd round upgrade provides an opportunity for students to secure admission to higher-preference programmes based on availability and merit. Those who missed applying during the second and third rounds will now have the option to register through the mid-entry window, which will remain open from August 8 to 10, 2025.

The third allocation list will be released on August 13, followed by the first allocation lists for ECA, sports, and CW quotas on August 15. The entire admission process is set to conclude on August 19.

According to data shared by the university to PTI, a total of 71,130 admissions have been confirmed across its 79 UG programmes being offered in 69 colleges. DU has a total of 71,624 UG seats for the current academic year.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has also released the second cutoff list for NCWEB (Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board) admissions 2025 for BA and BCom programmes. Candidates who applied under the NCWEB category can view the cutoff marks on du.ac.in or ncweb.du.ac.in, available in downloadable PDF format. Admissions against this list are also being processed online.

With the third round underway and mid-entry applications approaching, students are advised to regularly visit the DU admission portal for updates and ensure timely completion of all admission-related formalities.