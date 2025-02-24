APPSC Group 2 Main Provisional Answer Key Out, Objections Open Feb 25

Summary The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Group 2 Services Main Examination, conducted on Sunday, February 23. Candidates can access and download the answer key from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Group 2 Services Main Examination, conducted on Sunday, February 23. Candidates can access and download the answer key from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

How to Check APPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in. Click on the link for ‘Group 2 Mains Examination Answer Key 2025’. Select the paper and shift for which you appeared. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key for reference and verification.

Objection Window Opens February 25

APPSC has provided an online objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any question or answer in the provisional key.

“If any candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may file objections through the link provided on the Commission's website. The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 25/02/2025 to 27/02/2025 for both the papers through online only. Objections will not be accepted through Post/WhatsApp/SMS/Phone/Individual submissions or any other mode. Objections received after due date shall not be considered,” the commission stated.

How to Raise Objections to the Answer Key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in. Click on the link for ‘Objections to Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2025’. Log in using the candidate’s credentials (registration number and password). Select the question(s) one wishes to challenge and provide supporting justification. Upload any relevant documents (if required) to support the objection. Submit the objection before the deadline on February 27, 2025.

The objection window will be active from February 25 to February 27, 2025, and submissions must be made exclusively online. APPSC emphasized that objections sent via post, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, or personal submission will not be entertained. Any challenges received after the deadline will not be considered.

The examination took place in two sessions: the first from 10AM to 12.30PM and the second from 3PM to 5.30PM. Out of 92,250 registered candidates, 86,459 downloaded their hall tickets. Among them, 79,599 appeared for the morning session, while 79,451 attended the afternoon session, bringing the overall attendance to 92%, according to an official web note from APPSC.