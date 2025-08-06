COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Out - Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow

Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the schedule for COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) round 2 counselling 2025.
The window to edit or change preferences in the choice filling form will open from August 7.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the schedule for COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) round 2 counselling 2025 for candidates under the Kalyana Karnataka Region (KKR) category. The window to edit or change preferences in the choice filling form will open from August 7 to 8, with seat allotment results scheduled to be declared on August 12.

Candidates eligible under the KKR category can participate in this round of counselling if they were not allotted a seat in round 1, or had chosen the ‘accept and upgrade’ or ‘reject and upgrade’ options previously. In order to be considered under this category, students must submit both a valid KKR certificate and a Karnataka domicile certificate during the counselling process. All candidates must complete the counselling registration and preference submission through the official COMEDK website — comedk.org.

Following the announcement of allotment results, the decision-making, confirmation of allotted seat, fee payment, and reporting to colleges will all take place from August 12 to 16. Additionally, candidates who wish to cancel their allotted seats from round 2 will be able to do so during the same period.

Admissions for BTech programmes under COMEDK are determined based on candidate preferences, category eligibility, and seat availability. The official COMEDK UGET 2025 round 2 cut-offs for the KKR category are also expected to be announced soon.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official COMEDK portal for updates and ensure all necessary documents are ready for verification and reporting.

