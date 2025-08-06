GATE 2026 - Website Launched, New Sectional Paper Introduced! Check Key Dates

Summary The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be conducted by IIT Guwahati. GATE 2026 will feature a total of 30 test papers, covering full and sectional disciplines.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be conducted by IIT Guwahati for admissions into master’s and doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, science, and humanities. According to the official schedule, GATE 2026 will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two shifts.

GATE 2026 will feature a total of 30 test papers, covering full and sectional disciplines. In a noteworthy addition this year, IIT Guwahati has introduced a new sectional paper in Energy Science (XE-1) under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category.

Candidates appearing for GATE 2026 will be allowed to attempt either one or a maximum of two papers, but only from pre-approved two-paper combinations, as was the case in previous years. The validity of the GATE score remains three years from the date of the result declaration, offering students flexibility in applying to academic programmes and PSU recruitments.

The exam will be conducted in two daily sessions — a forenoon shift from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and an afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Although the official website for GATE 2026 is now live, IIT Guwahati has confirmed that registrations will begin from August 25, 2025. Details regarding the application process, required documents, and the list of exam cities are expected to be announced soon.

Key Dates

Application Begins - August 25, 2025

Application Closes (Without Late Fee) - September 25, 2025

Application Closes (With Late Fee) - October 6, 2025

Exam Dates - February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Result - March 19, 2026

There are no major changes to the exam pattern this year, except for the inclusion of the new Energy Science section. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official portal for further announcements.