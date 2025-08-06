SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer 2025: Commission Issues City Slip & Admit Card Notice Ahead of Exam!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Aug 2025
09:42 AM

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notice regarding exam city intimation and admit card details for the upcoming Stenographers Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2025.
This year, over 3.5 lakh candidates have registered for the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notice regarding exam city intimation and admit card details for the upcoming Stenographers Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2025, scheduled to be held from today, August 6 to 8 across 157 centres in 85 cities nationwide.

This year, over 3.5 lakh candidates have registered for the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam. The Commission has successfully allotted approximately 79% of applicants to one of their top three preferred exam cities, as per choices submitted during the application process. The remaining candidates have been accommodated in nearby cities, with the average distance between a candidate’s residence and the allotted exam centre estimated at 220 km, ensuring logistical feasibility for most.

Candidates can now check their assigned examination city by logging in to the official SSC portal — ssc.gov.in — using the city intimation module. This allows aspirants to plan their travel and stay in advance, particularly those allotted cities beyond their immediate preference.

Along with the city details, SSC has also announced that the admission certificate (admit card) will be retained by the Commission at the time of the exam. Candidates are therefore advised to download and securely store a copy of their admit card for future stages of the recruitment process or document verification.

With the exam commencing today, candidates are urged to regularly check the SSC website for further updates and ensure they follow all exam day instructions as issued by the Commission.

Read the official notice here.

