RPSC RAS 2024 Final Answer Key, Prelims Marks Out: Steps to Download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the final answer key and marks for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) prelims 2024 exam today, February 24. Candidates can now access the final answer keys and check their scores through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download RPSC RAS Final Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ‘Final answer keys for Raj State and Sub Service Combined Prelims Exam 2024’ under the ‘New Events’ tab. The answer key PDF will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

The final answer key is available in PDF format for download. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released between February 3 and 5, allowing candidates to raise objections with valid proof by paying an objection fee of INR 100 per question. The RPSC RAS 2024 prelims exam was conducted on February 2 from noon to 3PM.

The RPSC RAS selection process consists of three stages: prelims, mains, and an interview. Candidates are shortlisted for the mains based on their prelims scores. Those meeting the required cut-offs in the mains will be invited for the interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined marks from the mains and interview, and candidates will be assigned posts as per their preferences.

In a recent update, RPSC announced an increase in the total number of vacancies to 1,096, comprising 428 posts under state services and 668 under subordinate services. Previously, the number of vacancies stood at 733.