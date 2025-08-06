SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 - Registration Begins for JA Vacancies; Direct Link & Details

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Notification 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The online registration process has begun today, August 6, 2025.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Notification 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The online registration process for 5,180 regular and 1,409 backlog vacancies, totalling 6,589 posts, has begun today, August 6, and will continue till August 26, 2025, on the bank’s official website – sbi.co.in.

As per the notification, the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination is tentatively scheduled for September 2025, while the Main Examination will be held in November 2025. The exact dates will be confirmed in due course through further notifications.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. Those pursuing integrated dual degrees (IDD) must ensure that the final result is declared on or before December 31, 2025. Final-year or semester students may apply provisionally, provided they can furnish their graduation proof by the same deadline.

Age Limit and Application Fee

Applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age as on April 1, 2025, meaning they should have been born between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive). Relaxations in the upper age limit will be applicable as per government rules.

The application fee is ₹750 for candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while SC, ST, PwBD, and other reserved category candidates are exempted from the fee payment.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website and complete the application process well before the last date.

Find the direct registration link here.