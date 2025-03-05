RRB JE 2024 CBT 1 Results Out, Cut-offs Announced; Steps to Check

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for 2024 today, March 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for 2024 today, March 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website, rrbmumbai.gov.in.

How to Check RRB JE 2024 Results

Visit the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board. Select the RRB zone for candidate’s application. Click on the ‘RRB JE result’ link and download the PDF. Check for the candidate’s roll number in the list. Save the PDF for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 20,792 candidates have been shortlisted for the second stage of the selection process, CBT 2. Along with the results, RRB has also published the cut-off marks, which can be downloaded in PDF format from the official RRB website.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 vacancies, including:

17 positions for Chemical Supervisor/ Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/ Research

7,934 positions for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant

Scorecard Details and Validity

Candidates can access their scorecards using their registration number and date of birth. The scorecard will be available for download until March 3. It will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, date of birth, the number of questions attempted, normalised scores, and qualifying status.

The RRB JE recruitment process consists of the following stages:

CBT 1 (First-stage computer-based test)

CBT 2 (Second-stage computer-based test)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (ME)

The CBT 1 exam was conducted on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, across various examination centres nationwide. The second stage for for RRB JE CBT 2, will be conducted for provisionally shortlisted candidates. The exact date for CBT 2 will be announced soon on the official website.