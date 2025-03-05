CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 City Slip Expected Soon: Steps to Download, and Exam Schedule

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2025
18:05 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 city intimation slip shortly on its official website.
Once available, registered candidates can download the city slip from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET.

How to Download CUET PG 2025 City Slip

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
  2. Click on the CUET PG city intimation slip link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials and submit. The CUET PG 2025 city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Download and print the slip for future reference.
The CUET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from March 13 to April 1 in a computer-based test format across 43 shifts.

The exam will be conducted in three shifts daily:

  • Shift 1: 9AM – 10.30AM
  • Shift 2: 12.30PM – 2PM
  • Shift 3: 4PM – 5.30PM
The city intimation slip will inform candidates about their allotted exam city, enabling them to plan travel arrangements in advance. The CUET PG 2025 admit card will be released separately a few days before the exam.

This year, the CUET PG exam will be held for 157 subjects, with 4,12,024 unique candidates registered. NTA has reduced the exam duration from 105 minutes to 90 minutes, while keeping the total number of questions at 75. Additionally, the number of exam cities in India has been reduced from 300 to 285, but candidates can now choose up to four preferred cities for their exam centre.

