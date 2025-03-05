CISF

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for 1161 Posts; Key Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2025
11:51 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has commenced the online registration process for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 from March 5.
Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has commenced the online registration process for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 from March 5. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1161 constable vacancies. The application window will remain open until April 3, 2025.

Steps to Apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
  2. Click on the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage.
  3. Register by entering the required details and submit the form.
  4. Log in using the registered credentials.
  5. Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fee (if required).
  6. Submit the completed form and download the confirmation page.
  7. Print a hard copy for future reference.
MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores
MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores

Eligibility Criteria for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025

  • The age requirement for applicants is between 18 and 23 years as of August 1, 2025.
  • Candidates applying for skilled trades must have passed matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board on or before the application deadline.
  • For unskilled trades, candidates should have completed matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Application Fees for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025

  • The application fee is INR 100 for candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories.
  • Female candidates and those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from the fee.

Payments must be made online.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2025
13:41 PM
CISF Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Recruitment
Similar stories
MP TET 2024

MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores

CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR NET 2024 December Session Answer Key - Release Update and Steps

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final May 2025 Update - ICAI Introduces Permanent Exemption Guidelines!

TJEE 2025

TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Application Reopens Tomorrow! All Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MP TET 2024

MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores

CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR NET 2024 December Session Answer Key - Release Update and Steps

St Xavier's College

Theaxav ’25: St Xavier’s Kolkata to Host Theatrical Extravaganza on March 11-12

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final May 2025 Update - ICAI Introduces Permanent Exemption Guidelines!

TJEE 2025

TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Application Reopens Tomorrow! All Details

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD 2025 Answer Key Out on ssc.gov.in - Check Objection Submission Guide and Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality