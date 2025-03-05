CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for 1161 Posts; Key Details

Summary The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has commenced the online registration process for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 from March 5. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1161 constable vacancies. The application window will remain open until April 3, 2025.

Steps to Apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Click on the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage. Register by entering the required details and submit the form. Log in using the registered credentials. Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fee (if required). Submit the completed form and download the confirmation page. Print a hard copy for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025

The age requirement for applicants is between 18 and 23 years as of August 1, 2025.

Candidates applying for skilled trades must have passed matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board on or before the application deadline.

For unskilled trades, candidates should have completed matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Application Fees for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025

The application fee is INR 100 for candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories.

Female candidates and those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from the fee.

Payments must be made online.