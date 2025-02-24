Last Chance to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2; Application Correction to Start Feb 27

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 tomorrow, February 25. Candidates who wish to appear for the second session can complete their registration by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 tomorrow, February 25. Candidates who wish to appear for the second session can complete their registration by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Registration’ link. New candidates must complete the registration process, while existing candidates can log in directly. Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the registration fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout for future reference.

The NTA has confirmed that the deadline for JEE Main session 2 registration will not be extended. Additionally, the form correction facility will be available from February 27 to 28 until 11.50PM. Candidates will have the opportunity to make necessary modifications during this period.

The JEE Main 2025 session 2 exams are scheduled to take place from April 1 to 8. Admit cards will be issued three days before the respective exam date.

JEE Main 2025 Registration Fee

Male candidates (Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC): INR 1,000

Female candidates (Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC): INR 800

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender candidates: INR 500

The results for JEE Main 2025 session 1 have already been declared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. A total of 14 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 1. Meanwhile, in Paper 2, only one candidate each achieved a 100 percentile score in Paper 2A and 2B, respectively.