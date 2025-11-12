RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase 1 Out - Scorecard, Cutoff Details & Phase 2 Dates Announced

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially declared the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 on its website, rbi.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the result PDF and check their qualifying status using their roll numbers.

The Phase 1 exam, conducted on October 18, 2025, was held for the recruitment of 120 Grade B posts. The RBI has released the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Phase 2 examination, scheduled for December 6, 2025.

Steps to Download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025

  • Visit the official RBI website at rbi.org.in.
  • Go to the ‘What’s New’ section and click on the latest update.
  • Click on the result PDF link available.
  • Search for your roll number in the list.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates will now move to Phase 2, which will be conducted in two different shifts on the same day. A single admit card will be issued for both shifts, and candidates are required to appear for all papers as per the given schedule. The exam timings and venue details will be mentioned on the admit card.

According to the official notice, the individual scorecard and category-wise cutoff marks for the first phase will be displayed on the official website within fifteen working days of the announcement of the Phase-1 result.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RBI website for updates regarding Phase 2 admit cards and exam instructions.

