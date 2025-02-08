UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Opens Feb 15 – Exam Dates, Fees and Process

Summary Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, will oversee the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) for the 2025-27 academic session. The application window for the two-year state level BEd programme will be open from February 15 to March 15, 2025, via the official portal, bujhansi.ac.in.

Steps to Apply for UP BEd JEE 2025

Visit the official website, bujhansi.ac.in. Click on the registration link and complete the signup process. Upload the required documents as per specifications. Pay the application fee. Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

UP BEd JEE 2025 Application Fee Details

General Category: INR 1,400 (Late Fee: INR 2,000)

SC/ ST (UP Candidates): INR 700 (Late Fee: INR 1,000)

SC/ ST (Other States): INR 1,400 (Late Fee: INR 2,000)

UP BEd JEE 2025 Exam Structure

The exam will consist of two papers (Paper 1 & Paper 2), both structured as multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each paper will have a duration of three hours.

Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The UP BEd JEE 2025 examination pattern is likely to remain unchanged from the previous year. Candidates will be ranked based on their performance in the entrance test. The scorecard will provide details such as:

State Rank and Category Rank

Marks Secured in the Written Exam

Section-wise Correct & Incorrect Responses

Final Score

Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination must participate in the counselling process conducted by Bundelkhand University to secure admission into the BEd programme.

As per reports, the entrance examination is expected to be held between April 20 and April 25, 2025. The results are anticipated between May 25 and May 30, followed by the counselling process from June 1 to June 25. The academic session is tentatively scheduled to commence on July 1, 2025.