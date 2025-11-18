TS TET 2026

TS TET Application 2026 Begins for January Session: Direct Link & Paper-Wise Eligibility

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has officially opened the registration window for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) for the January 2026 cycle. The online application window will remain open until November 29, 2025. Eligible candidates aspiring to teach Classes I–V (Paper I) or Classes VI–VIII (Paper II) in government or aided schools across the state can submit their applications through the official portal, tgtet.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the computer-based examination will be held from January 3 to January 31, 2026.

The notification outlines detailed eligibility criteria for both papers. For Paper I, which qualifies candidates to teach Classes I–V, applicants must have completed Intermediate/Senior Secondary or an equivalent qualification along with one of the following: a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd), a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd), or a two-year Diploma in Special Education. Candidates must secure at least 50% marks, with a relaxation to 45% for SC, ST, BC and differently-abled applicants. Graduates with a minimum of 50% marks, holding a BEd or BEd in Special Education, are also eligible, provided they were admitted to the DElEd programme before December 23, 2015. Reserved category candidates receive a relaxation up to 45%.

For Paper II, meant for teaching Classes VI–VIII, candidates must hold a graduation degree (B.A., B.Sc., or B.Com) with at least 50% marks, or 45% for reserved categories, along with a BEd or BEd in Special Education. Alternatively, candidates with a four-year BA Ed or BSc Ed degree with the same minimum marks can apply. Graduates in a language subject who possess a Language Pandit Training Certificate or a BEd with the relevant language methodology are also eligible. Additionally, engineering graduates (BE/BTech) with 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) paired with a BEd or BEd in Special Education may apply for Paper II.

The department has urged all interested and eligible candidates to review the detailed guidelines on the official website and complete the application process before the deadline.

Find the direct application link here.

