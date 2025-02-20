ICSI CSEET May 2025

ICSI CSEET May 2025 Registrations On – How to Apply for Entrance Test

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
16:50 PM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2025 session.
Aspiring candidates can visit the official website, icsi.edu, to access detailed information and submit their applications.

This entrance test serves as a gateway for admission into the Company Secretary (CS) course.

How to Apply for CSEET May 2025

  1. Visit the official website icsi.edu.
  2. Click on the CSEET 2025 registration link.
  3. Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.
  4. Upload required documents, including passport-sized photograph and signature.
  5. Pay the application fee of INR 2,000 through online payment methods.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.
Who Can Apply for CSEET May 2025

  • Students who have completed or are appearing for their Class 12 exams are eligible to register for CSEET 2025.

However, some candidates are exempted from taking the entrance test and can directly enroll in the CS Executive Programme.

These include:

  • Candidates who have passed the ICSI Foundation Level
  • Final-qualified candidates from ICAI (Chartered Accountants) or ICMAI (Cost Accountants)
  • Graduates with at least 50% marks
  • Postgraduates in any discipline

Key Dates and Fees for CSEET May 2025

  • Application Deadline: April 15, 2025
  • Exam Date: May 3, 2025
  • Registration Fee: INR 2,000
CSEET May 2025 Exam Pattern and Requirements

The CSEET 2025 will assess candidates across four subjects:

  • Business Communication
  • Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
  • Economic and Business Environment
  • Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude

The test will be conducted in a Remote Proctored Mode, allowing candidates to appear from any location in India while being monitored online.

CSEET May 2025 Qualifying Percentage

Candidates must secure a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and at least 40% in each paper. The exam has no negative marking. Additionally, the use of calculators, pens, pencils, or notebooks during the test is strictly prohibited.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

The CSEET is held four times a year – in January, May, July, and November.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2025
16:51 PM
ICSI CSEET May 2025 ICSI CSEET
