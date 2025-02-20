UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023 Out – Easy Steps to Download

UPPSC

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card for the Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Female/ Male) Main (Written) Examination 2023.
Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card for the Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Female/ Male) Main (Written) Examination 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023

  1. Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  2. Navigate to the ‘What's New’ section.
  3. Click on the link for UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023.
  4. Enter the required login credentials and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Review the details and download the admit card.
  6. Print a hard copy for future reference.
The main examination is scheduled for February 23, 2025, and will take place in a single shift from 9.30AM to 12.30PM. The exam venue is Examination Bhawan (Ground Floor), UPPSC Camp Office, Sector-D, Aliganj, Lucknow.

Along with the admit card, candidates must carry two passport-size photographs and both the original and a photocopy of a valid ID proof.

Only those candidates who cleared the preliminary examination are eligible for the main exam.

The recruitment process, which commenced on August 21, 2023, and concluded on September 29, 2023, aims to fill 2,240 Staff Nurse positions under UPPSC.

