RRB Exam

RRB Recruitment 2025 New Application Deadline: Apply Now for 32,438 Vacancies

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
14:11 PM

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the application deadline for 32,438 vacancies for Assistant and other positions.
Candidates can now submit their applications until March 1, 2025 (11.59PM) on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

Key Dates for RRB Recruitment 2025

  • Application Start Date: January 23, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: March 1, 2025
  • Deadline for Fee Payment: March 3, 2025
  • Correction Window: March 4 to March 13, 2025
Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 10, ITI, or possess an equivalent qualification or a National Apprenticeship Certificate issued by NCVT. The age requirement is 18 to 36 years as of January 1, 2025.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a four-stage process, including:

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

The CBT will consist of 100 questions with a 90-minute duration. A negative marking of one-third of the total marks will apply for incorrect answers. To qualify, candidates must achieve:

  • 40% marks (Unreserved & EWS)
  • 30% marks (OBC - Non-Creamy Layer, SC, ST)

Application Fee and Refund Policy

  • INR 250: PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates.
  • INR 500: All other candidates.
  • Candidates from the PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority, and EBC categories will receive a refund of their application fee after deducting bank charges upon appearing for the CBT. For all other candidates, INR 400 will be refunded after the CBT.
Last updated on 20 Feb 2025
14:14 PM
