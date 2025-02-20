RRB Recruitment 2025 New Application Deadline: Apply Now for 32,438 Vacancies

Summary The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the application deadline for 32,438 vacancies for Assistant and other positions. Candidates can now submit their applications until March 1, 2025 (11.59PM) on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the application deadline for 32,438 vacancies for Assistant and other positions. Candidates can now submit their applications until March 1, 2025 (11.59PM) on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. The previous deadline was February 22, 2025.

Key Dates for RRB Recruitment 2025

Application Start Date: January 23, 2025

Last Date to Apply: March 1, 2025

Deadline for Fee Payment: March 3, 2025

Correction Window: March 4 to March 13, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 10, ITI, or possess an equivalent qualification or a National Apprenticeship Certificate issued by NCVT. The age requirement is 18 to 36 years as of January 1, 2025.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a four-stage process, including:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The CBT will consist of 100 questions with a 90-minute duration. A negative marking of one-third of the total marks will apply for incorrect answers. To qualify, candidates must achieve:

40% marks (Unreserved & EWS)

30% marks (OBC - Non-Creamy Layer, SC, ST)

Application Fee and Refund Policy

INR 250: PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates.

INR 500: All other candidates.

Candidates from the PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority, and EBC categories will receive a refund of their application fee after deducting bank charges upon appearing for the CBT. For all other candidates, INR 400 will be refunded after the CBT.