AIBE XIX

AIBE 19 Results 2024: Release Date, Steps & Criteria

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2025
18:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to declare the results for the All India Bar Examination 19 (AIBE XIX) shortly on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results online.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to declare the results for the All India Bar Examination 19 (AIBE XIX) shortly on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results online.

Steps to Download AIBE 19 Result 2024

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
  2. Click on the link for the AIBE 19 result.
  3. Enter the application user ID and password to log in.
  4. Select the result option.
  5. The AIBE 19 result will be displayed on the screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
NTA to Start JEE Main 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Important Guidelines
NTA to Start JEE Main 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Important Guidelines

Candidates who qualify in the examination will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (CoP). The Bar Council of India will provide updates regarding the availability of CoP on its official website. Qualified candidates will receive their certificates through their respective State Bar Councils, where they are registered.

The AIBE 19 result will contain key details such as the candidate's name, enrollment number, result status, roll number, photograph, signature, qualifying marks, and total marks secured.

AIBE 19 Passing Criteria

The qualifying marks for AIBE 19 are set at 45% for candidates in the general category. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories need to secure a minimum of 40% to pass the examination.

Last updated on 21 Jan 2025
18:34 PM
AIBE XIX AIBE AIBE 19 Exam 2024
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

NTA to Start JEE Main 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Important Guidelines

WBJEE

WBJEE 2025: Registration window opens tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in- Know important dates. . .

SSC

SSC CGL 2024: Typing test for January 18 shift cancelled; Know important details here

NBEMS

NBEMS Releases DNB Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2024- Read Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

NTA to Start JEE Main 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Important Guidelines

WBJEE

WBJEE 2025: Registration window opens tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in- Know important dates. . .

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Hosts Roundtable on Waste Management: Sustainable Solutions for a Cleane. . .

SSC

SSC CGL 2024: Typing test for January 18 shift cancelled; Know important details here

St Xavier's College

SXC’s Xavotsav’25: East India’s Biggest Cultural Fest Set to Dazzle on 22-23 Ja. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Releases DNB Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2024- Read Details Here