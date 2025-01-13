Last Day to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3

Summary The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will close the registration for Round 3 of the UP NEET PG 2024 counselling process today, January 13, 2025. Eligible candidates, including those meeting the revised NEET PG cut-off criteria, can register through the official website, upneet.gov.in, to secure admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB courses.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will close the registration for Round 3 of the UP NEET PG 2024 counselling process today, January 13, 2025. Eligible candidates, including those meeting the revised NEET PG cut-off criteria, can register through the official website, upneet.gov.in, to secure admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB courses.

The registration portal was reopened to accommodate candidates who are now eligible due to the reduction in the NEET PG cut-off percentile by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As per the revised guidelines:

Candidates who have already registered do not need to re-register.

Steps to Apply for UP NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Click on the link for ‘Online Application Portal of PGMAC-2024’.

Complete the registration process and verify your email and mobile number.

Log in to the candidate’s account and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and review the details.

Pay the counselling fee and submit the application.

Eligibility Criteria for UP NEET PG Admission 2024

Completion of a one-year compulsory rotatory internship by:

June 30, 2024, for MDS courses.

August 15, 2024, for MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB courses.

Candidates who have completed their MBBS and BDS degrees from government and private medical or dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh are eligible for government state quota and private college seats.

Candidates from AMU, Aligarh, BHU, Varanasi, and AIIMS Raebareli and Gorakhpur are only eligible for private college seats, not government state quota seats.

Previously, 8,059 candidates were allotted state ranks according to the UP NEET PG state merit list issued by NBEMS. Those already registered do not need to pay the fee again. However, a fee is mandatory for participation in the stray vacancy round.

UP NEET PG Round 3 Security Deposit 2024

Candidates applying for admission in government medical and dental colleges must pay a security deposit as follows:

INR 30,000 for government medical colleges.

INR 2,00,000 for both government and private medical colleges.

INR 1,00,000 for government or private dental colleges.

Aspiring candidates are advised to complete the registration process today to ensure their participation in the state counselling process.