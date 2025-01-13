Bihar DElEd 2025

Registration for Bihar D El Ed 2025 Begins: Key Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2025
13:43 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration process for the Bihar D El Ed 2025 programme.
Aspiring candidates can access the registration link on the official website deledbihar.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration process for the Bihar D El Ed 2025 programme. Aspiring candidates can access the registration link on the official website deledbihar.com.

The last date to submit applications is January 22, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for BSEB D El Ed Exam 2025

  • Candidates must secure a minimum of 50% in the intermediate examination.
  • Students appearing for the Bihar Board class 12 exams in 2025 are also eligible to apply.
  • Applicants must be at least 17 years old as of January 1, 2025.
Last Day to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3
Last Day to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3

BSEB D El Ed Exam Format 2025

The BSEB D El Ed examination will consist of 120 questions, each carrying 1 mark, and the exam duration is 150 minutes. The question paper will include sections on:

  • General Hindi/Urdu
  • Mathematics
  • Science
  • Social Studies
  • General English
  • Logical and Analytical Reasoning

The D El Ed programme prepares candidates to teach primary school students from classes 1 to 8.

For assistance with the application process, candidates can contact the Board’s helpline at 0612-2232074.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2025
13:43 PM
