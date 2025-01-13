Registration for Bihar D El Ed 2025 Begins: Key Details Here

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration process for the Bihar D El Ed 2025 programme. Aspiring candidates can access the registration link on the official website deledbihar.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration process for the Bihar D El Ed 2025 programme. Aspiring candidates can access the registration link on the official website deledbihar.com.

The last date to submit applications is January 22, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for BSEB D El Ed Exam 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must secure a minimum of 50% in the intermediate examination.

Students appearing for the Bihar Board class 12 exams in 2025 are also eligible to apply.

Applicants must be at least 17 years old as of January 1, 2025.

BSEB D El Ed Exam Format 2025

The BSEB D El Ed examination will consist of 120 questions, each carrying 1 mark, and the exam duration is 150 minutes. The question paper will include sections on:

General Hindi/Urdu

Mathematics

Science

Social Studies

General English

Logical and Analytical Reasoning

The D El Ed programme prepares candidates to teach primary school students from classes 1 to 8.

For assistance with the application process, candidates can contact the Board’s helpline at 0612-2232074.