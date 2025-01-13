Registration for Bihar D El Ed 2025 Begins: Key Details Here

Bihar DElEd 2025
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration process for the Bihar D El Ed 2025 programme. Aspiring candidates can access the registration link on the official website deledbihar.com.
The last date to submit applications is January 22, 2025.
Eligibility Criteria for BSEB D El Ed Exam 2025
BSEB D El Ed Exam Format 2025
The BSEB D El Ed examination will consist of 120 questions, each carrying 1 mark, and the exam duration is 150 minutes. The question paper will include sections on:
The D El Ed programme prepares candidates to teach primary school students from classes 1 to 8.
For assistance with the application process, candidates can contact the Board’s helpline at 0612-2232074.