UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Results Out: Merit List, Steps to Check Result

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Mar 2025
11:54 AM

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to Check UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Result

  1. Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024’ link in the ‘What’s New’ section. A new page will open, displaying the result PDF.
  3. Download and save the PDF.
  4. Keep a hard copy for future reference.
UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Overview 2024

The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The test was held in two shifts – the first session from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Out of the 5,76,154 registered candidates, 2,43,111 appeared in the first session, while 2,41,359 took the test in the second session.

The provisional answer key was released on December 25, 2024, and candidates had until December 31, 2024, to raise objections.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Result Highlights

A total of 15,066 candidates have qualified in the preliminary exam and are now eligible for the main examination.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 947 vacancies in various government departments across Uttar Pradesh.

Last updated on 01 Mar 2025
12:39 PM
