TS EAMCET 2025

Telangana EAPCET 2025 Schedule, and Key Dates Out: Full Schedule Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
18:12 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the detailed schedule for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the detailed schedule for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2025. According to the announcement, TS EAMCET 2025 registration will commence on February 25. Candidates can apply online through the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in by April 4 without a late fee.

How to Check TS EAMCET Result 2025

  1. Visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
  1. Click on the 'TS EAMCET 2025 Results' link on the homepage.
  1. Enter the candidate’s registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  1. Click on 'Submit' to view your result.
  1. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.
TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Schedule

  • Start of Online Application Submission: February 25, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee: April 4, 2025
  • Correction Window for Submitted Applications: April 6 – April 8, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply with Late Fee:
  1. INR 250: April 9, 2025
  1. INR 500: April 14, 2025

© INR 2,500: April 18, 2025

(d) INR 5,000: April 24, 2025

  • Hall Ticket Download Starts: April 19, 2025
TS EAMCET 2025 Exam Dates and Timings

The entrance examination will be conducted in two shifts across multiple days:

  • Agriculture and Pharmacy Exams: April 29 and 30 (Forenoon session: 9AM – noon)
  • Engineering Exam: May 2 and 5 (Afternoon session: 3PM – 6PM)
Last updated on 20 Feb 2025
18:15 PM
TS EAMCET 2025
