West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: Enrolment Window Reopens Till Feb 15; How to Apply

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
16:47 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has reopened the enrolment window for the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 from today, February 12. Candidates can complete their registration process until February 15, 2025.

According to the official notification, “This is to inform all concerned that the enrolment of the students of Higher Secondary Examination, 2025 has re-opened on 12-02-2025 and will continue till 15-02-2025 (Saturday). However, enrolment process will remain closed on 13-02-2025 on account of Shab-e-Barat as per order issued by Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal vide no.557 F(p2) dated 11.02.2025."

How to Enroll for WBCHSE HS Exam 2025

  1. Visit the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.
  2. Click on the Class 12 board exam enrolment link available on the homepage.
  3. Fill out the required details in the enrolment form and submit it.
  4. Download and print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.
Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%
Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%

The decision to extend the enrolment deadline follows multiple requests from students, parents, and school authorities urging WBCHSE to reopen the registration window.

The West Bengal class 12 board examinations are set to commence on March 3, 2025, and conclude on March 18, 2025. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10AM to 1.15PM, beginning with language papers.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2025
16:48 PM
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) WBCHSE Board Exam
