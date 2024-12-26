NEET PG 2024

Register Now for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to Apply for MD, MS Admission

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2024
18:21 PM

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially started the registration process for the third round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and other postgraduate medical programmes can register online at the official portal, mcc.nic.in.

Step-by-Step Guide to Register for NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024

  1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘New Registration 2024’ under the candidate activity board.
  3. On the redirected page, select the ‘New Candidate Registration’ link.
  4. Carefully read the instructions and proceed to fill in the required details.
  5. Upload the necessary documents and submit the information.
  6. Pay the applicable registration fee and security deposit.
  7. Save the confirmation page and take a screenshot for reference.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Fees

  • Unreserved (AIQ):
  • Application fee (non-refundable): INR 1,000
  • Security deposit (refundable): INR 25,000
  • Reserved (AIQ):
  • Application fee (non-refundable): INR 500
  • Security deposit (refundable): INR 10,000
  • Deemed Universities (Unreserved and Reserved):
  • Application fee (non-refundable): INR 5,000
  • Security deposit (refundable): INR 2,00,000

The registration fee is non-refundable, while the security deposit will be refunded if no seat is allotted. All payments must be completed through the online portal.

The last date to apply for NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling is January 1, 2025, with the registration window closing at noon. Fee payments, however, can be made until 3PM on the same day.

