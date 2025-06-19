KLEE 2025 Rank List, Final Answer Key OUT at cee.kerala.gov.in- Know Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared in the test can download the rank card and answer key through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in The computer-based KLEE 2025 test took place on May 25 in two shifts for admission to the Integrated five-year and three-year LLB programmes

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala declared the final answer key and rank list for the Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the test can download the rank card and answer key through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The computer-based KLEE 2025 test took place on May 25 in two shifts for admission to the Integrated five-year and three-year LLB programmes.

As per the qualifying criteria, general, Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) candidates need to obtain at least 10% marks to qualify the KLEE 2025. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories must score a minimum of 5% marks in the entrance test to be declared qualified.

ADVERTISEMENT

KLEE 2025 Rank List: Steps to download

Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the link 'Integrated 3-year or 5-year LLB' A new window will open on the screen Enter the required login details and submit Click on the link 'Integrated 3-year llb' ' Integrated 5-year llb’ KLEE 2025 Rank List, Final Answer Key will appear on the screen Check and download the same for further use