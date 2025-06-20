RRB RPF Constable Result 2025 Declared: Check Cut-Off and PET/PMT Schedule Updates

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has officially declared the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 results. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted from March 2 to March 18, 2025, to fill 4,660 vacancies as notified under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) RPF-02/2024.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has officially declared the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 results. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted from March 2 to March 18, 2025, to fill 4,660 vacancies as notified under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) RPF-02/2024. Candidates who participated in the examination can now check their results via their respective RRB regional websites.

According to the official update, the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates have been published in ascending order, which does not indicate merit ranking. These shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for the next phases of the selection process — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).

Candidates can access their individual scorecards starting from 5 PM today, June 20, 2025, by logging in with their registration number and date of birth on the official portals. The authorities have also made it clear that this shortlisting is purely provisional, and final appointment will be subject to successful completion of subsequent physical tests, document verification, and scrutiny of original certificates.

RPF Constable Cut-Off 2025

Alongside the results, the category-wise cut-off marks for male and female candidates have been released:

Female Candidates

UR: 73.75247

SC: 66.37005

ST: 62.27005

OBC: 70.17768

EWS: 68.89424

Male Candidates

UR: 76.82267

SC: 70.19086

ST: 65.67731

OBC: 74.06154

EWS: 71.92622

Shortlisted candidates will soon receive detailed communication via email, SMS, and website notifications regarding the PET, PMT, and document verification schedules. Candidates must appear for these rounds with original documents. Any discrepancies found at any stage may lead to the cancellation of their candidature without prior notice.