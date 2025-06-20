Bihar police

Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2025 Out on csbc.bihar.gov.in - Direct Download Link

Posted on 20 Jun 2025
09:50 AM

Summary
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially released the Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2025. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Constable Written Exam 2025, scheduled between July 16 and August 3, 2025, can now download their city slips from the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Steps to Download Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their city slip:

  • Visit the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the link labeled ‘Click here to Know Your Examination Details and Download e-Admit Card’ on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration/mobile number and date of birth.
  • Click the ‘Submit’ button.
  • The city slip will appear on the screen.
  • Verify all the details and download a printout for future reference.
The city intimation slip is a crucial document that informs candidates about their allotted city of examination well ahead of the actual exam day. This advance notification enables applicants to plan their travel, accommodation, and other logistics, reducing the risk of last-minute inconveniences. It is important to note that this document only specifies the exam city, while the admit card containing details like exam venue, reporting time, and roll number will be issued in phases, seven days before each respective exam date.

According to the schedule, admit cards for the July 16 exam will be available from July 9, for the July 20 exam from July 13, for July 23 from July 16, for July 27 from July 20, for July 30 from July 23, and for the August 3 exam from July 27, 2025.

This recruitment examination is one of the largest state-level constable hiring drives, drawing thousands of candidates from across Bihar and neighboring regions. Aspirants are advised to regularly monitor the official CSBC portal for further updates regarding the exam day guidelines and other important announcements.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 20 Jun 2025
09:51 AM
Bihar police Central Selection Board of Constables Bihar government
