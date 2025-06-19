UGC NET June Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Admit Card Soon

Summary Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in As per the official schedule, the UGC NET June 2025 session will be held for 85 subjects from June 25 to 29 in two shifts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the exam city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2025). Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET June 2025 city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the UGC NET June 2025 session will be held for 85 subjects from June 25 to 29 in two shifts- morning shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to download

Visit the UGC NET official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the UGC NET advanced city intimation slip download link on the homepage Enter the required login credentials and submit UGC NET exam city slip 2025 will be displayed on the screen Check and download the slip for future reference

UGC NET June 2025 Exam City Slip: Direct Link

The UGC NET Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released atleast three to four days before the exam date. For more details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.