RRB NTPC 2025 Cut-off for Various Posts Revised! Admit Card Released for Graduate-level Exam

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) uploaded the admit card for the Non Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) stage 1 graduate-level exam. Along with the RRB NTPC admit card, the railway board has also notified the updated cut-off marks for various posts.

RRB has announced a total of 8,113 vacancies for the graduate-level posts such as chief commercial-cum-ticket supervisor, station master, goods train manager, junior account assistant-cum-typist, senior clerk-cum-typist in various zonal railways and production units of Indian railways.

As per the schedule, RRB NTPC 2025 graduate-level exam started on June 5 and will continue till June 24. The computer-based-test (CBT) held on June 5 in shift 2 at Venue Code- 40923, Aadarsh Pariksha Kendra - Gaya, has been rescheduled. The revised date and time of the exam will be announced in due course of time.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website and check the notice.