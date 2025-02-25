ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Out: How to Check and More

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
12:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results for the CS Professional Programme December 2024 session today, February 25, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official ICSI websites icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results for the CS Professional Programme December 2024 session today, February 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official ICSI websites icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net.

How to Check ICSI CS Professional Results 2024

  • Visit the official website icsi.edu.
  • Click on the link for ICSI CS December 2024 Professional results.
  • Enter the required credentials (the candidate’s17-digit registration number and roll number) and submit. The result will be displayed on-screen.
  • View and download the result.
  • Take a printout for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI will dispatch the results-cum-marks statement of the CS Professional Programme to candidates' registered addresses. If the physical copy is not received within 30 days of result declaration, candidates should contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu with their details.

ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Verification of Marks

Candidates dissatisfied with their results can apply for verification of marks within 21 days from the result declaration by paying a fee of INR 250 per subject. The verification facility will be available from February 26 to March 18, 2025.

The CS Executive Programme results are scheduled to be declared at 2PM today, February 25, 2025. The individual subject-wise marks breakup will be available online. Unlike the Professional Programme, no physical copies of the results-cum-marks statement will be issued for the Executive Programme.

ICSI CS Passing Criteria 2024

To qualify for the CS Professional and Executive exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in each subject and at least 50% in aggregate.

The December 2024 session of the CS Professional and Executive exams was conducted offline between December 21 and December 30, 2024, in both English and Hindi.

The next session for the CS Professional and Executive examinations is set to take place from June 1 to June 10, 2025. Online registrations for these exams will commence on February 26, 2025.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
12:03 PM
ICSI CS December 2024 ICSI CS
Similar stories
WBJEEB

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board Opens WBJEE 2025 Application Correction . . .

JEE Main 2025

Last Day to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2; Steps to Apply and Correction Window

RRB Exam

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date, Download Steps and Key Details

CUET UG 2025

New CUET UG 2025 Official Website Launched; Application Process to Begin Soon

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEEB

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board Opens WBJEE 2025 Application Correction . . .

NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, hosted BlitZ 2025, its annual student fest – uniting institutions from across the district.
NSHM Knowledge Campus Durgapur

'BlitZ 2025' at NSHM Durgapur: A Celebration of Talent, Industry and Global Cuisine

UEM Kolkata

UEM Kolkata's Ecstasia 2025: A Celebration of Talent, Creativity, and Cultural Excell. . .

JEE Main 2025

Last Day to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2; Steps to Apply and Correction Window

National Science Day

BITM Hosts National Science Day 2025: Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership i. . .

creativity

Nurturing creative sparks

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality