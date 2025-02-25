ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Out: How to Check and More

Summary The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results for the CS Professional Programme December 2024 session today, February 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official ICSI websites icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results for the CS Professional Programme December 2024 session today, February 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official ICSI websites icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net.

How to Check ICSI CS Professional Results 2024

Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Click on the link for ICSI CS December 2024 Professional results.

Enter the required credentials (the candidate’s17-digit registration number and roll number) and submit. The result will be displayed on-screen.

View and download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI will dispatch the results-cum-marks statement of the CS Professional Programme to candidates' registered addresses. If the physical copy is not received within 30 days of result declaration, candidates should contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu with their details.

ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Verification of Marks

Candidates dissatisfied with their results can apply for verification of marks within 21 days from the result declaration by paying a fee of INR 250 per subject. The verification facility will be available from February 26 to March 18, 2025.

The CS Executive Programme results are scheduled to be declared at 2PM today, February 25, 2025. The individual subject-wise marks breakup will be available online. Unlike the Professional Programme, no physical copies of the results-cum-marks statement will be issued for the Executive Programme.

ICSI CS Passing Criteria 2024

To qualify for the CS Professional and Executive exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in each subject and at least 50% in aggregate.

The December 2024 session of the CS Professional and Executive exams was conducted offline between December 21 and December 30, 2024, in both English and Hindi.

The next session for the CS Professional and Executive examinations is set to take place from June 1 to June 10, 2025. Online registrations for these exams will commence on February 26, 2025.