NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results; How to Check Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 on Sunday, February 23. Candidates who appeared for the BArch and BPlanning exams can now check their scores by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Download JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2025

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link for JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s Application Number, Password, and Security Captcha to log in. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

The scorecard will display the marks obtained in both BArch and BPlanning papers.

JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Key Details

The JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 2 (BArch & BPlanning) examination was conducted on January 30, 2025, in a single shift across 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Among the top scorers, Patne Neel Sandesh from Maharashtra secured a perfect NTA score of 100 in Paper 2A (BArch), while Sunidhi Singh from Madhya Pradesh achieved an NTA score of 100 in Paper 2B (BPlanning).

Earlier, the NTA had declared the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) results on February 11, 2025. A total of 14 candidates secured a perfect 100 NTA score, with five students from Rajasthan among the top scorers. The Paper 1 exams were conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 in two shifts – 9AM to noon and 3PM to 6PM.