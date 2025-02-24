JEE Main 2025

NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results; How to Check Scores

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2025
12:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 on Sunday, February 23.
Candidates who appeared for the BArch and BPlanning exams can now check their scores by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 on Sunday, February 23. Candidates who appeared for the BArch and BPlanning exams can now check their scores by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Download JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2025

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link for JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s Application Number, Password, and Security Captcha to log in. The result will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Download and print a copy for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

The scorecard will display the marks obtained in both BArch and BPlanning papers.

JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Key Details

The JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 2 (BArch & BPlanning) examination was conducted on January 30, 2025, in a single shift across 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Among the top scorers, Patne Neel Sandesh from Maharashtra secured a perfect NTA score of 100 in Paper 2A (BArch), while Sunidhi Singh from Madhya Pradesh achieved an NTA score of 100 in Paper 2B (BPlanning).

Earlier, the NTA had declared the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) results on February 11, 2025. A total of 14 candidates secured a perfect 100 NTA score, with five students from Rajasthan among the top scorers. The Paper 1 exams were conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 in two shifts – 9AM to noon and 3PM to 6PM.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2025
12:07 PM
JEE Main 2025 JEE 2025
Similar stories
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

MHT CET

Registration deadline revised for MHT CET 2025- Check Latest Details Inside

NTA SWAYAM July 2024

SWAYAM July 2024 Semester Exam Results Out: Find Scorecard Download Link for 1589 Stu. . .

University Grants Commission

UGC NET December 2024 Result Expected Today - Key Details & Qualifying Percentage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

BESC

BESC Carnival 2025: A Thrilling Return to the Campus

MHT CET

Registration deadline revised for MHT CET 2025- Check Latest Details Inside

Heritage Institute of Technology

Hult Heritage 2025 Concludes with Record Participation and Groundbreaking Innovations

NTA SWAYAM July 2024

SWAYAM July 2024 Semester Exam Results Out: Find Scorecard Download Link for 1589 Stu. . .

Jadavpur

Jadavpur University to organize Hult Prize 2025 on 23 February

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality