FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Apply for AO and Other Posts from April 15

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has officially announced a new recruitment drive for Administrative Officer and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official FSSAI website — fssai.gov.in — starting April 15, 2025, with the registration window closing on April 30, 2025.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment aims to fill 33 vacancies across multiple roles.

Director - 2

Joint Director - 3

Senior Manager - 1

Senior Manager(IT) - 1

Manager - 2

Manager(IT) - 2

Assistant Director - 1

Administrative Officer - 10

Senior Private Secretary - 4

Assistant Manager(IT) - 1

Assistant - 6

Candidates are encouraged to refer to the detailed notification available on the website for specific educational qualifications, experience requirements, and age criteria applicable to each post.

Applicants must note that submission of the online form alone does not complete the process. A hard copy of the application, duly certified by the current employer and accompanied by key documents such as the Certificate by the Employer/Cadre Controlling Authority, integrity and vigilance clearance, details of penalties in the last 10 years, and certified APARs (Annual Performance Appraisal Reports) for the last five years, must be sent through proper channel. This physical submission should reach the Assistant Director, Recruitment Cell, FSSAI Headquarters, located at FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road, New Delhi, by May 15, 2025.

This recruitment presents a significant opportunity for professionals aspiring to serve in administrative and managerial roles within India’s apex food regulatory authority. Interested individuals should ensure timely submission of both online and offline components of the application process to be considered for further selection.

Find the detailed notification here.