CUET PG 2025 Registration Ends Feb 1: Steps to Apply Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude registrations for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025 on February 1. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions must complete their applications on the official website by 11.50PM on the deadline.

CUET PG 2025 Application Process

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG Click on the registration link on the homepage. Enter the required registration details on the new page. Log in to your account. Complete the application form and pay the required fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

CUET PG 2025 Application Fees

General: INR 1,400 for two test papers, INR 700 per additional test paper

OBC-NCL/ Gen-EWS: INR 1,200 for two test papers, INR 600 per additional test paper

SC/ ST/ Third Gender: INR 1,100 for two test papers, INR 600 per additional test paper

PwBD: INR 1,000 for two test papers, INR 600 per additional test paper

Payments can be made via net banking, debit/credit card, UPI, or wallet. Applicable GST and other taxes will be borne by the candidate.

CUET PG 2025 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The CUET PG 2025 exam will feature 75 questions. While the total number of questions remains unchanged from the previous year, the exam duration has been reduced from 1 hour 45 minutes to 90 minutes.

Each question carries four marks, with a deduction of one mark for incorrect responses. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions. Candidates must choose the most appropriate answer from the provided options

The correction window for submitted applications will be open from February 3 to 5, 2025. Examination city details will be announced in the first week of March, and admit cards will be available for download four days before the exam date. CUET PG 2025 is scheduled to take place between March 13 and 31.

Applicants must submit only one application form. Any candidate found submitting multiple applications will face strict action, even at a later stage.

The CUET PG 2025 question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi), except for language papers, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Bauddha Darshan, and Indian Knowledge System). The exam offers a total of 157 subjects.

Introduced by the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2022, CUET PG serves as a unified entrance test for postgraduate admissions across central universities, state universities, deemed and private universities, and autonomous colleges nationwide.