Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Round 3 CAP Provisional Seat Matrix Out

The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the provisional seat matrix for the Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP) as part of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling.

As per the official announcement, the allocation of seats for NEET PG 2024 admissions may be subject to changes based on directives from various governing bodies, including the respective institute, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Nashik, Medical Council of India (MCI), court rulings, and state and central government decisions.

Candidates can submit their choices for Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling on January 31 through the official website: medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024/.

The registration process for CAP round 3 PG medical admissions in Maharashtra was concluded on January 28, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024 Important Dates

Publication of Combined Common Provisional State Merit List: January 30, 2025

Choice-filling process: January 31 to February 2, 2025

Seat allotment result: February 4, 2025

Institute reporting and admission dates: February 5 to 9, 2025

Mandatory Documents for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024

Class 10 certificate

MBBS degree

NEET PG result

Scanned copy of full signature (as used in NEET PG registration)

Duly filled and signed online application form printout

Updated medical registration certificate

Permanent resident certificate

Service certificate (if applicable)

Authorization letter (if applicable)

MBBS mark sheet

Internship completion certificate

Scanned passport-size photograph (as submitted in NEET PG application form)