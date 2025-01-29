Maharashtra NEET PG 2024

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Round 3 CAP Provisional Seat Matrix Out

Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2025
12:36 PM

File Image

Summary
The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the provisional seat matrix for the Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP) as part of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling.
Candidates can submit their choices for Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling on January 31.

The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the provisional seat matrix for the Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP) as part of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling.

As per the official announcement, the allocation of seats for NEET PG 2024 admissions may be subject to changes based on directives from various governing bodies, including the respective institute, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Nashik, Medical Council of India (MCI), court rulings, and state and central government decisions.

Candidates can submit their choices for Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling on January 31 through the official website: medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024/.

The registration process for CAP round 3 PG medical admissions in Maharashtra was concluded on January 28, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024 Important Dates

  • Publication of Combined Common Provisional State Merit List: January 30, 2025
  • Choice-filling process: January 31 to February 2, 2025
  • Seat allotment result: February 4, 2025
  • Institute reporting and admission dates: February 5 to 9, 2025

Mandatory Documents for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024

  • Class 10 certificate
  • MBBS degree
  • NEET PG result
  • Scanned copy of full signature (as used in NEET PG registration)
  • Duly filled and signed online application form printout
  • Updated medical registration certificate
  • Permanent resident certificate
  • Service certificate (if applicable)
  • Authorization letter (if applicable)
  • MBBS mark sheet
  • Internship completion certificate
  • Scanned passport-size photograph (as submitted in NEET PG application form)
Last updated on 29 Jan 2025
12:37 PM
Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 NEET PG 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
