NEET PG Admissions: Supreme Court Strikes Down Domicile Quota

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has ruled that domicile-based reservations for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) are unconstitutional. The verdict, delivered on January 29, 2025, establishes that such reservations violate Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

What the Supreme Court Said

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, and Justice SVN Bhatti ruled against state-imposed domicile quotas in PG medical admissions, stating that such policies undermine the merit-based selection process.

“Residence-based reservation in PG medical courses is clearly violative of Article 14 of the Constitution,” the bench pronounced.

Justice Dhulia further clarified the constitutional position, stating:

“We are all domiciles of India; there is no separate provincial or state domicile. There is only one domicile, and we are all residents of India. We have the right to choose our residence anywhere in the country and pursue trade and profession freely. The Constitution also grants us the right to seek admission to educational institutions across India.”

Why Domicile Quotas Were Struck Down for NEET PG

The ruling underscores the principle that PG medical admissions should be based purely on merit, as evaluated through NEET PG scores. Unlike undergraduate medical courses (MBBS), where some level of domicile reservation may still be allowed, the court emphasised that PG courses demand a higher degree of specialisation and expertise.

“Given the significance of specialised doctors in PG medical courses, residence-based reservation at this level would violate Article 14 of the Constitution,” Justice Dhulia explained.

Impact on Medical Aspirants and Existing Students

While the ruling removes domicile quotas for future PG medical admissions, the bench clarified that students currently enrolled in PG courses or those who have already completed their degrees under such reservations will not be affected. This ensures that past admissions under state quota policies remain valid.

The Case That Led to This Verdict

The Supreme Court’s decision builds on a 2019 case – Dr Tanvi Behl (SV) vs Shrey Goel and Others – in which the Punjab and Haryana High Court had already declared domicile quotas in PG medical admissions unconstitutional. Given the importance of the matter, especially for states like Chandigarh with only one medical college, the issue was referred to a larger three-judge bench for a definitive ruling, which has now been delivered.

Key Takeaways for NEET PG Aspirants

No domicile-based reservations: Admissions to PG medical courses under NEET PG will now be based solely on merit.

Existing reservations remain unaffected: Students currently enrolled in PG courses under domicile quotas will not be impacted.

UG (MBBS) domicile quotas may continue: The ruling applies strictly to PG admissions; states may still have some leeway for domicile quotas in undergraduate medical admissions.

This judgment marks a crucial step toward ensuring a uniform, merit-based selection process for PG medical admissions across India, allowing medical aspirants to compete fairly regardless of their state of residence.