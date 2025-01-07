UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration and Security Fee Payment Begins

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has opened the registration fee payment window for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 today, January 7, 2025. Eligible candidates can register and pay the required fees by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has opened the registration fee payment window for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 today, January 7, 2025. Eligible candidates can register and pay the required fees by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The registration process will remain open until 11.59 PM today, allowing candidates to complete their application for Round 3. A non-refundable registration fee of ₹3,000 is mandatory for all participants.

Security Deposit Payment

To proceed with choice filling, candidates must also pay the security deposit, which varies depending on the type of seat:

Government sector seats (MD, MS, Diploma, DNB): ₹30,000

Private sector seats (MD, MS): ₹2,00,000

Payments can be made online using debit cards, credit cards, net banking, or UPI.

The choice-filling window will open on January 8, 2025, and close on January 10, 2025. Only candidates who have successfully paid their fees will be eligible for the filling of options.

Seat allotment results for the third round will be announced on January 13, 2025, based on the candidates' rank, preferences, seat availability, and reservation policies. After the allotment, candidates can download their allotment letters starting January 15, 2025, and must report to their allotted colleges by January 18, 2025, to complete the admission process.

This round of counselling is another opportunity for eligible aspirants to secure their desired seats in postgraduate medical programs across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to adhere to the deadlines and carefully follow the instructions to ensure a smooth admission process.