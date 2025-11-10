Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE to Introduce Biannual Board Exams from 2026-27: Expected Schedule and Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Nov 2025
13:18 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct board examinations twice a year starting from the next academic session.
As per the new system, the first examination will be compulsory for all students, while the second examination will be optional.

In a major reform aimed at reducing academic pressure and offering students more flexibility, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct board examinations twice a year starting from the next academic session.

As per the new system, the first examination will be compulsory for all students, while the second examination will be optional, allowing both regular and supplementary students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. The better performance from the two attempts will be considered as the final result.

Appointment Letters for Recommended Candidates - WBBSE Calls 182 Teachers on Nov 11,12
Appointment Letters for Recommended Candidates - WBBSE Calls 182 Teachers on Nov 11,12
GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced - Check Application Details, Exam Pattern and Syllabus
GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced - Check Application Details, Exam Pattern and Syllabus

According to media reports, the first RBSE board exam is scheduled to be held in February-March, followed by the second session between May-June. Both examinations will cover the entire syllabus, and the same evaluation criteria will be applied to ensure uniformity. Students opting for the second attempt will have the opportunity to enhance their scores in subjects where they may not have performed well previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, this decision has been inspired by the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) recently implemented two-session examination model, which allows students to take exams twice in an academic year and retain their best scores for the final result.

This new approach by RBSE is expected to promote continuous learning, reduce exam-related anxiety, and give students a fairer chance to perform to their fullest potential.

Last updated on 10 Nov 2025
13:19 PM
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Board Exam 2026 exam schedule
Similar stories
SBI

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Likely in November; Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

Tamil Nadu government

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Closes Today at tnusrb.tn.g. . .

MPSC

Manipur Civil Services Exam Postponed - MPSC Announces Revised Date; Check Updates

BSEH

HTET 2024 Results: Check Biometric Verification List, Qualifying Marks for PRT, TGT, . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SBI

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Likely in November; Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

Tamil Nadu government

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Closes Today at tnusrb.tn.g. . .

MPSC

Manipur Civil Services Exam Postponed - MPSC Announces Revised Date; Check Updates

BSEH

HTET 2024 Results: Check Biometric Verification List, Qualifying Marks for PRT, TGT, . . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Application Correction Begins - NTA Issues Notice with Edit Det. . .

Gujarat government

Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Provisional Merit List Released, 4,790 Candidates Eligible for A. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality