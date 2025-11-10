RBSE to Introduce Biannual Board Exams from 2026-27: Expected Schedule and Details

Summary The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct board examinations twice a year starting from the next academic session. As per the new system, the first examination will be compulsory for all students, while the second examination will be optional.

In a major reform aimed at reducing academic pressure and offering students more flexibility, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct board examinations twice a year starting from the next academic session.

As per the new system, the first examination will be compulsory for all students, while the second examination will be optional, allowing both regular and supplementary students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. The better performance from the two attempts will be considered as the final result.

According to media reports, the first RBSE board exam is scheduled to be held in February-March, followed by the second session between May-June. Both examinations will cover the entire syllabus, and the same evaluation criteria will be applied to ensure uniformity. Students opting for the second attempt will have the opportunity to enhance their scores in subjects where they may not have performed well previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, this decision has been inspired by the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) recently implemented two-session examination model, which allows students to take exams twice in an academic year and retain their best scores for the final result.

This new approach by RBSE is expected to promote continuous learning, reduce exam-related anxiety, and give students a fairer chance to perform to their fullest potential.