Appointment Letters for Recommended Candidates - WBBSE Calls 182 Teachers on Nov 11,12

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has called another 182 in-service teachers to collect their appointment letters for reinstatement to their previous teaching posts. The reinstatement drive follows the Supreme Court’s April 3 judgment, which annulled approximately 26,000 appointments made through the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment, while allowing “untainted” teachers and staff to resume their earlier posts.

According to the latest notification, the teachers—recommended by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) after verification of their credentials—must collect their appointment letters in person from the WBBSE office in Salt Lake on November 11 and 12.

Of the total, 47 teachers reinstated to Classes XI–XII will receive their letters on November 11, while 135 teachers returning to Classes IX–X must report on November 12. The Board has cautioned that failure to collect the letters on the specified dates will be treated as non-compliance, and the responsibility will rest solely with the candidates.

In the first phase held on November 6, WBBSE had called 166 teachers to collect their reinstatement letters. With the current batch, 348 teachers have now been reinstated under the ongoing compliance process.

The record verification for 548 candidates under the WBSSC’s jurisdiction was completed on October 25, following which the Commission began issuing recommendation letters in phases. The reinstatement process aims to ensure that eligible teachers can legally and promptly return to their prior government-aided school positions.