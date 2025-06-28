REET Certificate 2024 Issued at reet2024.co.in - Download Link and Validity Update

Summary The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the REET 2024 certificates for candidates who successfully cleared the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). This certificate is a crucial eligibility document required for aspiring teachers seeking appointments in government schools across the state.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the REET 2024 certificates for candidates who successfully cleared the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). This certificate is a crucial eligibility document required for aspiring teachers seeking appointments in government schools across the state.

Qualified candidates can now download their REET certificate from the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in. To access the certificate, applicants must log in using their roll number and date of birth. The digital certificate serves as essential proof of eligibility and must be retained safely for participation in future recruitment processes.

The REET certificate includes vital candidate information such as name, father’s or husband’s name, date of birth, REET roll number, year of examination, examination level (Level-1 or Level-2), total marks, marks secured, percentage obtained, and pass/fail status. Additionally, the document bears the official seal, signature, and date of issue from the recognition authority, affirming its authenticity.

In a significant update for teaching aspirants, the REET certificate has been granted lifetime validity. Candidates who clear the exam will not be required to appear for REET again in the future and can apply for government teaching positions anytime using this certificate.

After downloading, candidates are advised to thoroughly check all the details printed on their certificate. Any discrepancies in personal details, exam scores, or official seals should be reported to RBSE authorities without delay for necessary corrections.

Find the direct certificate download link here.