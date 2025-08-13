Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 Revised- Know Details Here

Summary Interested candidates will be able to check the revised schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Candidates selected in the first round of Karnataka NEET UG counselling should select their choices from August 14 to 16, 2025

The Karnataka counselling schedule has been revised for medical and dental admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG or UGNEET 2025). Interested candidates will be able to check the revised schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The updated admission schedule for round 1 follows the declaration of the All India Quota (AIQ) seat allotment results by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates selected in the first round of Karnataka NEET UG counselling should select their choices from August 14 to 16, 2025.

Students who have been selected during round 1 seat allotment can also avail a third option of ‘reject and continue’. Candidate will be eligible for seat allocation in the next round, and the current seat will not be retained. No fee payment is required for this choice.

Candidates who accept the allocated seats should finalise the fee payment and download the confirmation slip by August 18.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Revised Schedule

Choice selection- August 14 to 16

Fee payment and confirmation slip download- August 14 to 18

Offline reporting at the allotted college- Till August 19